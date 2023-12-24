Clerk suspended for allotting duty to deceased employee during UP Governor's visit

A clerk in the state medical department has been suspended for allegedly assigning duty to a deceased employee during the Ballia visit of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, officials said on Sunday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Vijaypati Dwivedi on Sunday said the clerk Brijesh Kumar, who was working at the office of the chief medical officer in Ballia, has been suspended on Saturday, and attached to the office of the additional director in Azamgarh.

Dwivedi said Kumar committed a serious lapse during the governor's visit here by allotting on duty a deceased staff. The clerk also did not assign someone for testing the food meant to be served during the event, he added.

The CMO said disciplinary action has been initiated against Kumar.

Anandiben Patel had visited Ballia on November 26 to attend the fifth convocation ceremony of Jananayak Chandrashekhar University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)