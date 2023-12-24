Left Menu

Youth should come forward, contribute towards nation-building: Arunachal Guv

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 24-12-2023 18:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 18:17 IST
Youth should come forward, contribute towards nation-building: Arunachal Guv
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@NorthernComd_IA)
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik on Sunday called upon the youth of the state to contribute towards nation-building with compassion, pride and rootedness.

Parnaik said the youth have to create a “new work culture” that would adhere to values, ethics and morals to deal with elements, which display “fissiparous” tendencies, radical attitude and negative vibes.

“As leaders of the future, they have a great responsibility to lead with compassion, pride and rootedness in Bharat, and its rich, diverse, ancient and modern culture, knowledge system and traditions,” he said after inaugurating the 26th national integration and youth leadership camp here.

“Their efforts need to be focused on deep-rooted pride in being Indian… and develop knowledge skills, values and disposition that supports responsible commitment to human rights, national wellbeing and collective collaboration,” the governor said.

He underscored the spirit of acceptance of cultural diversities and generate respect for others among the youth.

More than 1,000 students, including 250 of them from different states of the northeast region, are attending the camp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023