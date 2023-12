BRIEF-Manchester United Says Reaches Agreement For Jim Ratcliffe To Acquire Up To 25% Shareholding In Company

Manchester United Plc: * REACHES AGREEMENT FOR SIR JIM RATCLIFFE, CHAIRMAN OF INEOS, TO ACQUIRE UP TO A 25% SHAREHOLDING IN THE COMPANY

* ACQUISITION OF 25% OF CLASS B SHARES HELD BY GLAZER FAMILY * GLAZER FAMILY AND CLASS A SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE SAME PRICE OF $33.00 PER SHARE

* FURTHER INVESTMENT OF $300 MILLION IN CLUB * COMPLETION OF THIS DEAL IS SUBJECT TO RECEIVING ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS INCLUDING FROM PREMIER LEAGUE

* INEOS DELEGATED RESPONSIBILITY FOR MANAGEMENT OF FOOTBALL OPERATIONS * MANCHESTER -JIM RATCLIFFE, WILL ACQUIRE 25 PER CENT OF MANCHESTER UNITED'S CLASS B SHARES AND UP TO 25 PER CENT OF MANCHESTER UNITED'S CLASS A SHARES

* TRANSACTION WILL BE FULLY FUNDED BY TRAWLERS LIMITED WITHOUT ANY DEBT * INEOS HAS ACCEPTED A REQUEST BY BOARD TO BE DELEGATED RESPONSIBILITY FOR MANAGEMENT OF CLUB'S FOOTBALL OPERATIONS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MANCHESTER UNITED PLC HAS APPROVED TRANSACTION * MANCHESTER UNITED - WILL INCLUDE TWO SEATS ON MANCHESTER BOARD AND MANCHESTER UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB BOARDS

* MANCHESTER UNITED - TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND ALL PARTIES ARE HOPEFUL IT WILL BE COMPLETED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE * $300 MILLION FUNDING COMPRISING $200 MILLION PAID UPON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION AND A FURTHER $100 MILLION BY END OF 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)