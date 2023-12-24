TET conducted smoothly, no malpractice reported: Bengal primary edu board

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for recruitment of educators in state-run and aided primary schools in West Bengal passed off smoothly on Sunday and no malpractice was reported anywhere across the 743 centres, a senior education official said.

West Bengal Board of Primary Education president Goutam Paul dismissed reports of a paper leak and said such allegations were brought with an intent to malign the Board.

Speaking to reporters, he said, ''There have been reports that a part of the OMR sheet was circulated on WhatsApp after the examination began at noon but such reports are untrue.'' ''Not a single incident has taken place in any of the centres. The students entered the examination halls at 11 am and their mobile phones were taken away,'' he said.

Paul said such reports were attempts by unidentified persons to malign the board.

Another primary board official said over three lakh candidates appeared for the examination, which was held for the second consecutive year to fill up over 11,000 vacant posts.

After a gap of five years, TET was held in December 2022. The 2014 TET results were mired in controversy over alleged irregularities in the recruitment process and the CBI is conducting an investigation on orders of the Calcutta High Court.

Last year, nearly seven lakh candidates had written TET. The 2022 TET was held after the 2017 examination.

