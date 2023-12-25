Left Menu

Kolkata court grants bail to 4 school job aspirants arrested during protests

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-12-2023 18:42 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 18:30 IST
A city court on Monday granted bail to four school job aspirants who were arrested while allegedly protesting at Kalighat area, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence is situated.

The court refused a prayer by the prosecution for custody of the four men.

The police had on Friday arrested 59 people, including 55 women, during protests demanding jobs in schools, in Kalighat, on Friday.

All the 55 women were granted bail on Saturday, while the four men were remanded to judicial custody till Monday.

The seventh magistrate, Alipore Court, Sujata Mondal, granted bail to the four on a bail bond of Rs 2,000 each.

Their lawyer claimed before the court that while two of them were sitting in a tea stall, two others were doing a live show on a social media network.

According to the prosecution, nine police personnel were injured during the protests.

The agitators claimed they were denied jobs despite having cleared the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) for upper primary school teachers in West Bengal.

