Unprecedented progress in development of J-K after removal of Article 370: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said there has been an ''unprecedented'' progress in the development of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Addressing a youth delegation from Jammu and Kashmir here, she said the Central government and the local administration are working together for the progress of people of the Union territory. The president said that the youth of J-K want to fulfil their dreams by becoming a part of the mainstream of India. "But even today, some elements do not want Kashmir to progress due to vested interests," Murmu said.

However, the way the government is investing in infrastructure, technology and education for the progress of Jammu and Kashmir, the day is not far when Jammu and Kashmir will present the ideal of progress in India, she said while addressing the delegation.

The members of the delegation, who have been touring the country as part of the 'Watan ko Jano' programme, had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Addressing the members of the delegation, President Murmu said the purpose of the 'Watan ko Jano' programme is to make them aware of the country's art, culture, civilization and development work.

"They must have realised during the tour that we speak different languages, wear different clothes, adopt different lifestyles, but, we are one. This unity is our real strength. We have to strengthen it further," Murmu said.

The president noted that after the removal of Article 370, there has been an ''unprecedented'' progress in the development of Jammu and Kashmir, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The government of India and the local administration are working together for the progress of the people, Murmu said.

The president urged members of the youth delegation to take advantage of the developmental efforts being made by the government. She said that by doing this, new paths of progress will open in their life. Murmu advised them to stay away from drugs, anti-social elements and negative publicity for their bright future. She said democracy provides fair opportunities to everyone, they just have to believe in it and move forward with dedication and hard work.

Technology is being used extensively in governance for the benefit of common people, the president said.

"Moving towards digital Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has taken important initiatives to make the governance future-ready," Murmu said.

She said that effective delivery and transparency are the basis of good governance. The president was happy to note that with this thought more than 1,100 government services have been made online which are in the interest of the general public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)