Left Menu

Tasneem Suhrawardy, professor at Delhi's St Stephen's college, passes away

Tasneem Suhrawardy, a well-known Indian medieval history academic who was teaching at the Delhi Universitys St Stephens college, died at the Fortis hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2023 09:55 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 09:38 IST
Tasneem Suhrawardy, professor at Delhi's St Stephen's college, passes away
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tasneem Suhrawardy, a well-known Indian medieval history academic who was teaching at Delhi University's St Stephen's College, died at the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday. She was 58.

Suhrawardy passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in the morning. She was ailing for some time and was being treated at the hospital for pneumonia.

Suhrawardy graduated with an Honours in History from the St Stephen's college in 1986.

In 2004, she completed her PhD from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on ''Central Asians in Mughal India: Migration, Settlement and Impact on North Indian Culture''.

Besides teaching at the St Stephen's college, she was also invited as a guest teacher in prestigious American and Indian educational institutions.

Suhrawardy was an associate professor at the St Stephen's college and was well known academically for her specialisation in Indian medieval history.

She was the daughter of late Syed Saeedul Haq and late Shahida Suhrawardy.

Her brother Anis Suhrawardy was a noted lawyer who died in 2012.

She is survived by her sister Nilofar Suhrawardy, a senior journalist, and other relatives.

Her demise was described as a great loss to the academic world by her students and colleagues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
2
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global
3
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
4
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023