Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies Awarded with QS 5-Star Rating in 7 Parameters with Overall 4-Star Rating

MRIIRS is in the list of the very few universities which has been rated QS 4-star in India • QS ranking is one of the three most widely read University Rankings in the world • MRIIRS has been rated 5-Star on 7 parameters • The award was received by Dr Prashant Bhalla, President , MREI at the EPSI Conference where he also received the honour of accepting the role of Senior Vice President of the Society QS World University Rankings has bestowed the QS 4 star rating to Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) in its recently released rankings for the year 2023.

As acknowledgment of the strong teaching learning processes, MRIIRS has been rated QS 5 Star for TEACHING, EMPLOYABILITY, ACADEMIC DEVELOPMENT, FACILITIES, SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY, INCLUSIVENESS, & COMPUTER SCIENCE AND INFORMATION SYSTEMS (B.TECH COMPUTER SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING). This is a testimony to the quality standards and exceptional performance of Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies across these six most important parameters that impact a student’s career progression.

Dr. Prashant Bhalla, the President of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, received the QS Star Rating Award at the distinguished EPSI conference in Bangalore focused on ''Making Indian Higher Education Globally Competitive''. Dr. Bhalla's commitment to advancing educational excellence extends far beyond the walls of Manav Rachna. As a longstanding and invaluable member of EPSI, he has served as its Treasurer, significantly shaping its trajectory through various initiatives. During the conference, he was given the esteemed title of Senior Vice President of the society for his unparalleled contribution to the education industry.

The QS StarsTM rating system evaluates universities across a wide range of important performance indicators as set against pre-established international standards. By covering a broader range of criteria than any world ranking exercise, QS StarsTM shines a light on both the excellence and the diversity of the rated institution.

The QS ranking is viewed as one of the three most-widely read university rankings in the world.

• The Overall 4 Star rating presents that Manav Rachna has already achieved international recognition and standards. It attracts international students and faculty members as it provides an environment for advanced learning and development.

• The QS 5 Stars in Teaching is an indicator of a high student and teacher satisfaction ratio at MRIIRS. It is also indicative of one of the best student-teacher ratios for optimal learning.

• The QS 5 Stars in Employability is based on a global employer survey and is an acknowledgement of the strong placement and internship driven curriculum of Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies.

• The QS 5 Stars in Academic Development recognize Manav Rachna’s efforts in enhancing the student learning experience outside of the classroom. Industry specialized programmes and Centers of Excellence established in collaboration with industries like Intel, Honda, Microsoft, and Mitsubishi Electric India train the students on the current technology from concepts of Product development and design to product packaging where only the industry can guide the students to work on live projects and problems under the mentorship of industry experts. The QS 5 Stars rating in Academic Development speaks volumes of the progress made so far at MRIIRS.

• The QS 5 Stars in Social Responsibility shows how Manav Rachna’s students and faculty members involve in year-long ISR initiatives and invest in societal as well as environmental improvement.

• The QS 5 Stars in Inclusiveness validates the accessibility of the students to several benefits including financial aid, scholarships, student diversity, and cultural diversity. Students from 13 countries at Manav Rachna and most of the states across India pursue their higher studies at the MRIIRS campus, making it highly inclusive.

• The QS 5 Stars in Facilities show that Manav Rachna’s infrastructure enables students to experience the student life in a holistic manner along with the active participation in student societies. It also indicates the world-class sporting, IT, library and medical facilities. MRIIRS has the best-in-class infrastructure, Centres of Excellence in collaboration with the industry, dedicated research cell, a business incubator, and an optimal blend of sports infrastructure that places it among the QS 5 star rated Universities for Facilities.

“At Manav Rachna, our foremost commitment is to the enduring advancement of students' careers. We prioritize a comprehensive approach to education, incorporating cutting-edge academic and research programs with forward-looking curricula across all our institutions. It is also noteworthy that MRIIRS has achieved NAAC A++ Accreditation, the highest grade bestowed upon universities in India, further affirming our commitment to academic excellence,” Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President, MREI.

