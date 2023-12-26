Seminar at VGGS on roadmap for `Viksit Bharat @2047', USD 3.5 trillion Gujarat economy

A session on `Gujarat's Roadmap for Viksit Bharat@2047' will be held during the coming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) on January 10 with a focus on the vision for a USD 3.5 trillion state economy, women-led development and health and education sectors, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The 10th edition of the VGGS will be organised in the state capital Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12.

Among eminent speakers at the seminar are NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam; Chairman, Capacity Building Commission, Adil Zainulbhai; UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey and others, said Rakesh Shankar, secretary, Planning, General Administration Department, Gujarat.

At the seminar, global industry stakeholders, experts and industry players will share valuable insights on various topics to define the developed status of a state based on global benchmarks and perspectives on the roadmap to achieve the targeted status by 2047, he told mediapersons.

There will be a panel discussion with a focus on health, education and women-led development, and a technical session with a focus on the vision for USD 3.5 trillion state economy, scope for agriculture and allied sectors, industries and services for the future and creation of a robust infrastructure of global standards, Shankar said.

''Through Viksit (developed) Gujarat, we envision a future where every citizen will be living well and earning well within the fabric of a valued and valuable society. These two dimensions encompass the citizens' and the state's social and economic development,'' Shankar said.

The seminar will be a melting pot of ideas, featuring an assembly of prominent national and international leaders, government luminaries, and Gujarat's other prominent key stakeholders, he said.

Their collective insights will be pivotal in crafting a strategic blueprint for Gujarat's journey towards Viksit Bharat in 2047, Shankar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)