Left Menu

NADT and NLIU join hands to impart education in income tax and law

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-12-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 19:24 IST
NADT and NLIU join hands to impart education in income tax and law
  • Country:
  • India

An MOU was signed between the National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT) and the National Law Institute University (NLIU) Bhopal, as per an official release.

The MOU was inked recently between NADT Regional Campus Bhopal and NLIU to promote learning and educational work in both institutions, it said.

Additional Director General of Income Tax (Training), NADT Academy Regional Campus, Rajkumar Ghosh and NLIU Bhopal Vice Chancellor S Surya Prakash signed the MOU recently, it added.

The agreement aims to explain theoretical and practical aspects related to income tax and the law to students, IT officials, and others.

With this MOU, both the institutes will be able to explain the theoretical and practical aspects related to income tax and laws to the students, trainees, and faculties, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023