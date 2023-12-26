Left Menu

Sonowal, Khandu lay foundation stone for capacity expansion of ayurveda research centre in Arunachal

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-12-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 19:28 IST
Sonowal, Khandu lay foundation stone for capacity expansion of ayurveda research centre in Arunachal
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for capacity expansion at the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR) at an investment of Rs 53 crore.

Folk medicine has a rich heritage of healing humanity for thousands of years, the Union minister of ports, shipping, waterways and ayush said during the ceremony at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.

''Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a sincere effort has been made to rejuvenate traditional medicines including folk medicine to bolster our healthcare system and provide people with an enriched life experience'', he said.

Capacity expansion includes an academic building, hostels for boys and girl students, staff quarters as well as the director's bungalow, he added.

The investment will also cater to the development of additional infrastructure for opening an ayurveda college for imparting quality undergraduate courses in ayurveda, bachelor of ayurveda medicine and surgery (BAMS) as well as postgraduate courses in due course of time.

''We are very happy that NEIAFMR, an institution of Arunachal Pradesh, is working towards harnessing the richness of folk medicine of the Northeast'', Khandu said.

NEIAFMR was established to strengthen and develop traditional healthcare, with special focus on the Northeast, and is functioning as the apex research centre for all aspects of local health traditions (LHTs) and ethno medicinal practices (EMPs).

The institute has also been working as a common ground for traditional healers, ayurvedic researchers as well as scientific community in order to scientifically prove and validate the efficacy of traditional medicine towards enrichment of human lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023