Nepal PM Prachanda vows to change working style as his government completes one year

Nepal will focus its attention towards “game changer” mega hydropower projects, Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ said on Tuesday while vowing to change the “traditional” style of working and policy making.

“The situation has been created in such a way to allow Nepal to forge partnerships with India, Bangladesh, and China in the area of power trade, the government will now shift its attention to the game changer mega projects,” the prime minister said as he addressed the nation on the completion of one year by the coalition government formed under his leadership.

Prachanda informed that an additional feasibility study 10,800 MW Karnali Chisapani Hydropower project has already commenced and the study of the 1902 MW Karnali Mugi hydropower project has been completed.

“The government is facilitating the timely completion of the 900 MW ongoing Arun Third project. The works relating to the financing of the 1,063 MW Upper Arun Hydropower project have reached the final stage,” he added.

Listing his government's achievements made in the past year, the Prime Minister admitted that the traditional style of working and framing of policy and programme could not bring desired results and vowed to change the working style of the government.

“I am planning to move ahead in a new style by changing the system of policy making and budget preparation,” the 69-year-old leader said.

Expressing concern over the plight of Nepali youth going abroad to either seek foreign employment or for pursuing higher studies, the Prime Minister said, “Now, I will start meritocracy and it will begin from the Tribhuvan University, the oldest university in Nepal.” He also said that he will make structural changes in the Prime Minister’s Office in a week’s time. Now the meeting of the top leaders of the ruling parties will be held “for bringing reforms in the education system, to make our foreign policy consistent, to generate employment opportunities, and to improve the image of the country,” he pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)