Favourable environment being created in country: Dattatreya Hosabale hails new education policy

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Tuesday emphasized the transformative impact of the new education policy on the country, saying a favourable environment is being created due to the policy. He was speaking at a meeting of intellectuals here.

Speaking on the importance of education, he highlighted the need for an Indian-centric approach, aligning with the rich traditions of the country.

Hosabale expressed that education, rooted in traditional Indian knowledge, addresses challenges in individual lives and fosters positive changes in society, character building, and environmental protection.

''The answer to the challenges of individual life lies in Indian education. A favourable environment is being created due to the new education policy. We can say that the new education policy is creating such confidence in the new generation,'' he said.

Hosabale lamented that generations post independence failed to grasp the country's greatness. However, he noted a positive shift with the new education policy.

''The generation that will be prepared from the new policy will develop the feeling of human love in the society so that India can become a model in the world,'' he said.

''India takes forward the great traditions of the world in terms of education. Unfortunately, the post-independence generation could not make any efforts to understand this greatness. A lot of efforts were made to deprive the generations of this,'' he said.

''Now we are seeing new energy and new environment being created in the country with the new education policy,'' Hosabale said.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani emphasized that India's timeless traditions inspire the world and play a crucial role in shaping the nation's identity.

He called for active participation from all to make positive changes in education a mass movement, incorporating new technologies and aligning the curriculum with Indian values.

Devnani stressed the importance of educating the younger generation about India's glorious history and instilling self-reliance and self-respect.

Dr Pankaj Mittal, general secretary of the Indian Universities Association, highlighted the need to build children's character and conduct research beneficial to society. He recognised vedic mathematics as a gift from Indian education and emphasized universities' responsibility in societal development.

