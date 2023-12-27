Assam puts up advertisement for 14,223 school teacher posts

Assam has issued an advertisement for recruitment of 14,223 school teachers across the state, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said on Wednesday.

In a series of posts on X, Pegu said the Directorate of Secondary Education has released the advertisement for 1,424 post-graduate and 7,249 graduate teachers.

The graduate teachers will be recruited from different streams like arts, science, Hindi and Sanskrit for provincialised secondary schools.

Provincialisation refers to the government taking over all liabilities of a non-government school, which was established with the sole purpose of imparting education to serve the society, for payment of salaries and other benefits to teachers, officials said.

Pegu said the Directorate of Elementary Education has also released an advertisement for recruitment of 3,800 Assistant Teachers of Lower Primary (LP) Schools.

Besides, 1,750 posts of Assistant Teachers, Science Teachers and Hindi Teachers of Upper Primary (UP) Schools have been advertised in various newspapers.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said: ''Today, our government has released vacancies for over 10,000 posts in the education department. We will not only deliver, but exceed our promise of creating more than 1 lakh government jobs in the most transparent manner in Assam's history.'' The BJP had promised to provide one lakh government jobs every year in Assam during campaigning for the 2021 assembly polls, but later clarified that the figure was for the entire five-year tenure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)