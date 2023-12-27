PM Modi shares video of students' tour of his office
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared a video of school students sharing their delight while taking a tour of his residence on Christmas.The PM said it seems his office passed the ultimate test as the children gave it a thumbs-up.The video showed students being taken through different parts of his residence, including the prime ministers office and the conference room which hosts Union Cabinet meetings.It was a great great opportunity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared a video of school students sharing their delight while taking a tour of his residence on Christmas.
The PM said it seems his office passed the ultimate test as the children gave it a thumbs-up.
The video showed students being taken through different parts of his residence, including the prime minister's office and the conference room which hosts Union Cabinet meetings.
''It was a great great opportunity. I hope there are many opportunities ahead like this,'' said one of the young visitors. The group of students is also heard singing Christmas and New Year wishes during the interaction the prime minister had with the members of Christian community. In a post on X, Modi said, ''Curious young minds traversing across 7, LKM clearly made for a great experience. Seems my office passed the ultimate test - they gave it a thumbs up!''
