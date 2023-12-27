Left Menu

MPhil not recognised degree: UGC to universities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 15:32 IST
MPhil not recognised degree: UGC to universities
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The University Grants Commission (UGC) warned universities on Wednesday against offering MPhil courses, saying it is not a recognised degree and cautioned students against taking admission in such programmes.

''It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few universities are inviting fresh applications for the MPhil (Master of Philosophy) programme. In this regard, it is to bring to the notice that the MPhil degree is not a recognised degree.

''The Regulation No. 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022 clearly states that higher educational institutions shall not offer any MPhil programme,'' UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said.

The commission has asked the universities to take immediate steps to stop admissions to any such MPhil programme for the 2023-24 academic year.

''Students are advised not to take admission in any MPhil programme,'' Joshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

