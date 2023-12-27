UGC cautions students against admission in MPhil courses offered by universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) warned universities on Wednesday against offering MPhil courses, saying it is not a recognised degree and cautioning students against taking admission in such programmes.

''It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few universities are inviting fresh applications for MPhil (Master of Philosophy) programmes. In this regard, it is to bring to the notice that MPhil is not a recognised degree.

''Regulation number 14 of the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree) Regulations, 2022 clearly states that higher educational institutions shall not offer an MPhil programme,'' UGC Secretary Manish Joshi said.

The commission has asked the universities to take immediate steps to stop admissions to MPhil programmes for the 2023-24 academic year.

''Students are advised not to take admission in any MPhil programme,'' Joshi said.

The MPhil programme was discontinued by the UGC in November 2022.

''The MPhil courses that commenced prior to the notification of the PhD regulations will not be affected. The existing students will be allowed to complete the courses for the award of MPhil,'' Joshi explained.

