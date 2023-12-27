Left Menu

Apart from studies, students must also excel in traditional handicrafts, sports: Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said apart from academics, school students should also excel in traditional handicrafts and sports.

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 27-12-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 19:32 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said apart from academics, school students should also excel in traditional handicrafts and sports.

At a program organised at Maheshwari Prasad Intermediate College in Kaushambi, Adityanath said that in line with the National Education Policy, there is a need to focus on the skill development of children. The CM, in an official release, said that schools must transform into research centres to explore innovations that can contribute to the ‘One district, one product’ initiative.

''School children need to excel not only in academics but also in traditional handicrafts and sports.'' Asking the students to uphold truthfulness and follow the path of ‘Dharma’, he said that “greatness is not achieved suddenly but requires hard work, dedication, and devotion”.

The chief minister directed the district magistrate to formulate a comprehensive action plan for higher education in Kaushambi, with a special focus on the higher education of girls. He also stressed on the need for providing a suitable platform to students for sports and cultural activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

