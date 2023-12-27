Left Menu

Kerala journalist associations protest police action over Mahila Morcha coverage

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-12-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 21:55 IST
Kerala journalist associations protest police action over Mahila Morcha coverage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Various journalist associations in Kerala on Wednesday protested police action against mediapersons who covered a protest by the Mahila Morcha at the state police chief's official residence here last week.

The Kerala Union Working Journalists (KUWJ) and Thiruvananthapuram Press Club alleged that Museum Police here issued notices to three mediapersons seeking their appearance before the team investigating a case of alleged trespass at the residence of the DGP by Mahila Morcha activists.

It said that the mediapersons of the right-leaning Janam TV and Janmabhumi daily were charged with offences under serious sections of the IPC, including for conspiracy and rioting. ''This is an encroachment on the freedom of the press and a flagrant abuse of power,'' KUWJ State President M V Vineetha and General Secretary Kiran Babu said in a statement.

They also urged the Kerala Police to withdraw the case and rectify the mistake.

The Thiruvananthapuram Press Club also demanded that Kerala Police be ready to correct the error by withdrawing the notice and excluding the journalists from the case.

The state unit of the BJP also condemned the police action against the mediapersons.

