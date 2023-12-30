Revival of 29 posts of principal, deputy education officer gets Delhi LG's nod

Lt Governor V K Saxena has approved the revival of 29 posts of principal and deputy education officer that were lying vacant from 2019 to 2021 in schools run by the Delhi government, Raj Niwas officials said on Saturday.

Saxena also accepted the recommendation for abolishing six such posts as they were considered to be falling under the 'immediately abolishing' category for lying vacant for more than five years, they added.

''This step was taken following the recommendation by the Finance Department and Administrative Reforms (AR) Department of the GNCTD after they conducted necessary assessment,'' the official said. In 2019, two posts of principal/deputy education officer were vacant and there were two more vacancies in 2020. According to the records, 23 such posts were vacant in 2020 and two more posts became vacant by April 2021. Among the six abolished posts, three were lying vacant since 2013-14, two from the year 2014-15 and one since 2016-17, the official said. Earlier in April 2023, the education department after an examination by the AR department had obtained the approval of the Delhi LG for the revival of 126 posts and the creation of 244 posts of principal/deputy education officer in the Directorate of Education against 370 posts that were lying vacant to be filled up through promotion for the vacancy year 2013-14 to 2019.

However, while the proposal was under consideration in the AR, finance and planning departments, more posts fell in the 'deemed abolished' category and some posts were considered afresh for revival/abolition.

While submitting the proposal in this regard, the education department said that the posts were still essential for the smooth functioning of the department, he said.

