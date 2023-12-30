Arunachal constitutes new commission for protection of child rights

The Arunachal Pradesh government has constituted a new commission for protection of child rights, with Ratan Anya as its chairperson, officials said. Anya assumed charge of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) at its office in Naharlagun on Friday, they said.

She will lead a six-member team of the commission. ''Anya has long years of experience and association in the field of child rights, which will benefit (APSCPCR),'' an official said.

