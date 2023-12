Eight students injured after school bus overturns in Ranchi

At least eight students were injured after a school bus coming from Jharkhand's Koderma district overturned in state capital Ranchi on Saturday, police said. The incident took place near Doctor Mod between Sikidiri and Hundru falls, police said.

Of the eight students, three girls received head injuries and were referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science here, Sikidiri police station in-charge Satya Prakash Ravi told PTI.

''The bus was carrying 61 students and teachers of Unique Progressive High School in Jai Nagar to Ranchi's Hundru falls. It overturned while trying to save a motorcyclist who was overtaking the bus,'' Ravi said.

''Three students are undergoing treatment at RIMS while the rest of them have left for Koderma,'' he said.

