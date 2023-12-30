Left Menu

Eight students injured after school bus overturns in Ranchi

At least eight students were injured after a school bus coming from Jharkhands Koderma district overturned in state capital Ranchi on Saturday, police said. It overturned while trying to save a motorcyclist who was overtaking the bus, Ravi said.Three students are undergoing treatment at RIMS while the rest of them have left for Koderma, he said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 30-12-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 22:46 IST
Eight students injured after school bus overturns in Ranchi
  • Country:
  • India

At least eight students were injured after a school bus coming from Jharkhand's Koderma district overturned in state capital Ranchi on Saturday, police said. The incident took place near Doctor Mod between Sikidiri and Hundru falls, police said.

Of the eight students, three girls received head injuries and were referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science here, Sikidiri police station in-charge Satya Prakash Ravi told PTI.

''The bus was carrying 61 students and teachers of Unique Progressive High School in Jai Nagar to Ranchi's Hundru falls. It overturned while trying to save a motorcyclist who was overtaking the bus,'' Ravi said.

''Three students are undergoing treatment at RIMS while the rest of them have left for Koderma,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023