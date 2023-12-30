Left Menu

JNU and ISKCON join hands for Gita Jayanti celebration on campus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 23:22 IST
JNU and ISKCON join hands for Gita Jayanti celebration on campus
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday collaborated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for a vibrant Gita Jayanti celebration, an official statement said.

The celebration at the JNU convention centre witnessed a gathering of approximately 500 students and more than 20 professors.

The programme commenced with a soul-soothing kirtan, setting a spiritual tone for the evening. The invocation and lamp-lighting ceremony added a touch of sanctity to the atmosphere, it said.

ISKCON Delhi's Temple President HG Mohanrupa Prabhuji graced the occasion.

Professor S C Garkoti, Rector 1 at JNU, delivered an inspirational talk, weaving together the realms of knowledge and spirituality.

A theatrical performance on the ''Transformation of Heart: Life History of Sri Yamunacharya'' captivated the audience, offering a unique blend of cultural expression and spiritual narrative, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023