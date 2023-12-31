HP: Vice President to visit Hamirpur on January 6

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting Hamirpur on January 6 and his programmes during the day include interactions with students of educational institutions, according to officials.

Besides his interactions with students at the National Institute Technology and the Career Point University in Kharwad, the vice president will also be attending programmes at the Police Ground in Dosadka, the officials said.

The district administration is making necessary preparations for his visit, they said. Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, who reviewed the preparations for the proposed visit on Saturday, said the detailed and final programme of the vice president has not been released yet.

He directed officials to make all necessary arrangements according to protocol.

Bairwa also asked the public works department and national highway officials to ensure immediate repair of all roads.

Security would be beefed up ahead of the visit, the officials said.

