Left Menu

'Was shaken by Nirbhaya case, wanted to give justice to victims': Odisha judicial exam eighth ranker

Twenty-six-year-old SR Toshali, who secured eighth rank in the Odisha Judicial Service OJS Examination, on Sunday said she was shaken by the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and it motivated her to pursue law to provide justice to women and children victims of such incidents.Toshali, who hails from Berhampur, cracked the OJS Exam, 2022 conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission OPSC.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 31-12-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 16:28 IST
'Was shaken by Nirbhaya case, wanted to give justice to victims': Odisha judicial exam eighth ranker
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-six-year-old SR Toshali, who secured eighth rank in the Odisha Judicial Service (OJS) Examination, on Sunday said she was shaken by the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and it motivated her to pursue law to provide justice to women and children victims of such incidents.

Toshali, who hails from Berhampur, cracked the OJS Exam, 2022 conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). The result was declared on December 27 this year.

Toshali, the daughter of a retired judicial officer, told PTI, ''I was in class 11 when the Nirbhaya case shook the entire nation. Like other sensitive people, I was very saddened by the incident. It motivated me to join judicial service so that I could provide justice to victims of such heinous crimes.'' Toshali is currently pursuing her second-year master's degree in law at Lingaraj Law College here.

A 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped inside a moving bus in Delhi on December 16, 2012. She later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

After completing class 12 from Khallikote Junior College here, Toshali joined the University Law College of Utkal University to pursue BA.

She cracked the prestigious judicial service examination in her second attempt. Last time, she had cleared the written test but failed the interview.

''I worked harder than last year. This time, I was confident of clearing the examination but did not think that I would secure this position,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024