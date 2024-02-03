The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

India Inc. has marked its calendar for the 8th Edition of The Times Group Global Business Summit, an esteemed gathering recognized as one of the largest of its kind in Asia. Set against the backdrop of Taj Palace in New Delhi, India, this influential summit will take place on the 9th and 10th February 2024.

Distinguished global leaders, representing diverse fields, will converge to deliberate on contemporary issues and shape the trajectory for the future. This year's summit promises an engaging discourse, bringing together government officials, public figures, corporate executives, business titans, academicians, and technocrats from around the globe. Together, they will explore the intricacies of the global landscape, forecast its future course, and collaboratively devise pragmatic solutions.

Leading the charge will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside esteemed global business leaders such as Raymond T. Dalio Founder, CIO Mentor and Member of the Bridgewater Board, Bridgewater Associates LP; Bill Winters, Group CEO, Standard Chartered; Jenny Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Franklin Templeton; Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer, Cognizant; Michael Spence, Nobel Prize in Economics, 2001 and Professor and Dean Emeritus Stanford University; Jeff Maggioncalda, Chief Executive Officer, Coursera, David Hanson, Chief Executive Officer & Founder; Co-Founder, Hanson Robotics; SingularityNET among other notable figures. The overarching theme of the summit is ''Disruption, Development, and Diversification,'' where these influential leaders will converge to address pressing global issues.

Highlighted topics on the agenda include: - Raymond T. Dalio Founder, CIO Mentor and Member of the Bridgewater Board, Bridgewater Associates LP: Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order - Bill Winters, Group CEO, Standard Chartered, Jenny Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Franklin Templeton, Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer, Cognizant: Navigating Fissures, Faultlines, and the Future – In Pursuit of Equilibrium - Michael Spence, Nobel Prize in Economics, 2001 and Professor and Dean Emeritus Stanford University: Navigating AI Revolution: People and Machines as Collaborators and not Competitors - Jeff Maggioncalda, Chief Executive Officer, Coursera: Upskilling, Reskilling and Learning for the Future - David Hanson, Chief Executive Officer & Founder; Co-Founder, Hanson Robotics; SingularityNET: Navigating AI Revolution: People and Machines as Collaborators and not Competitors Talking about the summit, Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant said, ''The transformative power of generative AI has the potential to greatly expand our knowledge, skills, and productivity. Generative AI is the most powerful tool we have to solve the biggest problems of our time. At Cognizant, we believe that generative AI—used responsibly and ethically, as a partner to people—will create opportunity for human beings to do what they do uniquely well: apply their judgment and reason, find new problems to solve, make sense of complex situations, and lead others to get extraordinary things done.'' Spiros Margaris, Venture Capitalist, Margaris Ventures added ''I am excited to participate in Global Business Summit (GBS) to hear new visionary ideas and the latest global growth strategies. In my address, I will share my VC perspective on the global trends in Artificial Intelligence and Fintech.'' Lord Gerry Grimstone, Chairman, Gemcorp Capital Management & former U.K. Minister for Investment said ''Global investors see India as a powerhouse of enterprise and entrepreneurialism but often need help to understand and unlock the myriad of opportunities. The Global Business Summit provides the golden key by bringing together both thought leaders and decision-makers. Foreign investment is the vital ingredient that India needs to deliver its lofty economic ambitions.'' About The Times Group Global Business Summit The Times Group Global Business Summit stands as a distinguished platform that has hosted an illustrious array of personalities, both from India and around the world. This distinguished list includes luminaries such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the visionary Bill Gates from Microsoft, Brian Chesky of Airbnb, Arianna Huffington from Huffington Post Media Group, Dara Khosrowshahi, the leader of Uber, Reed Hastings representing Netflix, the innovative Steve Wozniak from Apple, renowned venture capitalist Guy Kawasaki, Anshula Kant from the World Bank Group, Gautam Adani of Adani Group, Sunil Bharti Mittal from Bharti Enterprises, the iconic actor Shah Rukh Khan, and the esteemed Economist and Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman, among other influential figures. This summit continues to be a nexus of unparalleled insights and global perspectives, bringing together the brightest minds to shape the future of business and innovation.

About ET Edge ET Edge an Initiative of The Times Group is India's largest conference and thought leadership company. Since its inception in 2015, ET Edge has been at the forefront of creating unique thought leadership initiatives with the objective to empower multiple sectors, industries, and segments by dispersing critical business knowledge through strategically developed specialised conferences and summits.

A team of young, enthusiastic, and innovative minds across multiple cities in India work together towards a common objective of curating pertinent conversations that address today's business needs. The Times Group Global Business Summit is among ET Edge's flagship IPs, which strives to bring together visionaries and key global leaders through its enriched knowledge platforms to aid the symbiotic relationship between societies and businesses. Some of the other marque conference properties of ET Edge include (SDG) Sustainability Development Goals Summit, Supply Chain Summit, CX Summit, and Best Brands series.

