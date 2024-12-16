Left Menu

Reddit's Accidental Press Release Error

Reddit mistakenly republished a 2021 press release about a confidential draft registration statement on its website, leading to confusion about a public offering of its shares. The company clarified the incident, confirming that there are no current updates on a public stock offering. The alert was promptly withdrawn.

Updated: 16-12-2024 20:51 IST
Reddit has come forward to clarify a misunderstanding caused by the recent republishing of an old press release. The document, dated back to 2021, discussed a confidential draft registration statement for a potential public offering of shares.

This unexpected revival of an outdated press release led to widespread confusion and speculation about an imminent public offering. On realizing the oversight, Reddit promptly withdrew the alerts caused by this misstep.

The company assured stakeholders and the public that the reappearance was purely accidental and confirmed there are no current plans for a public stock offering. Reddit remains committed to transparency and accuracy in its public communications.

