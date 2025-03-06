Experts at Second IMPA Conclave Advocate Interdisciplinary Collaboration and Integrated Approach to Combat the Rising Metabolic Disease Burden in the Country

The International Metabolic Physicians Association (IMPA) recently concluded its 2nd IMPA Conclave in Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in the field of metabolic medicine. The conclave attracted over 450 delegates and 70 esteemed faculty members from diverse medical specializations dedicated to advancing the treatment of adult metabolic disorders. The prevalence of metabolic diseases in India has been rising at an alarming rate. Currently, over 101 million people in India are living with diabetes, and 136 million have prediabetes. Obesity affects over 40% of the urban population, and metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) is now present in more than 38% of Indians. Dyslipidemia is seen in nearly 80% of adults, contributing to the growing burden of Cardiovascular Diseases, which account for nearly 28% of all deaths in India. Additionally, Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a major concern, with one in every ten adults affected. These interlinked metabolic disorders require a holistic, integrated, and multidisciplinary approach to achieve effective prevention and management. The IMPA Conclave serves as a vital platform to bring together experts from Diabetology, Endocrinology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Bariatric Surgery, Gastroenterology, and Nutrition to foster collaboration and develop evidence-based, patient-centric strategies. The conclave was inaugurated by Dr. Shirish Patil – Vice Chancellor of DY Patil University, Mumbai, who highlighted the critical need for interdisciplinary collaboration to address the growing global burden of metabolic diseases. The inaugural session was presided over by Prof. Dr. Shashank Joshi, a globally recognized Endocrinology expert, who delivered a compelling keynote address on 'Thin Fat Indian - Unravelling Obesity Phenotypes and Clusters'. Under the visionary leadership of Organizing Chairman Dr. Vimal Pahuja and Organizing Secretary Dr. Ketan Pakhale, the conclave set new benchmarks in fostering collaboration among specialists, including Diabetologists, Endocrinologists, Cardiologists, Gastroenterologists, Bariatric Surgeons, Nephrologists, and Nutritionists. The executive committee, comprising Dr. Nitin Patankar, Dr. Neeta Deshpande, Dr. Nitin Kapoor, and Dr. Rajesh Patil, played an instrumental role in delivering a seamless and impactful event. The 2nd IMPA Conclave showcased a robust agenda with cutting-edge sessions on Metabolic Disorders, Obesity Management, Diabetes Care, and the role of emerging technologies in enhancing patient outcomes. The event also featured expert panel discussions, interactive workshops, and an industry exhibition highlighting innovations in metabolic medicine. Reflecting on the event's success, Dr. Ketan Pakhale stated, "IMPA's mission is to bridge the gaps between various medical disciplines for a holistic approach to metabolic disorders. This conclave reaffirmed our commitment to evidence-based solutions and multidisciplinary teamwork." With overwhelming participation and insightful discussions, the conclave reinforced its status as a premier platform for advancing the science and practice of metabolic medicine. IMPA remains dedicated to expanding its initiatives and enhancing engagement within the medical community. About IMPA The prevalence of metabolic disorders such as Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolic Syndrome is increasing globally. These disorders are often complex and multifaceted, requiring specialized expertise for accurate diagnosis, treatment, and management. However, current practices to manage these disorders are far from perfect, as single-disease management continues to prevail despite the need for multidisciplinary care. The International Metabolic Physicians Association (IMPA) was formed with an idea of providing a unified platform to address the growing healthcare burden posed by metabolic disorders. The organisation aims to engage experts from multiple medical specialties, including Endocrinology, Cardiology, Nutrition, Gynaecology, Pulmonology, Nephrology and more. IMPA can facilitate collaboration among these disciplines to provide holistic care to patients. The necessary training and skills required to treat metabolic disorders are not provided during the course curriculum of under-graduate and post-graduate courses in an integrated fashion. Healthcare professionals need ongoing education and training to stay updated with the latest developments in Metabolic Medicine. IMPA aims to provide resources, conferences, and workshops for continuous learning.

For more information about IMPA, please visit: www.impameta.com

