Kauvery Hospital Tirunelveli and Sarah Tucker College Youth Red Cross Students Joined Forces to Organize a World Cancer Day Awareness Programme

To commemorate World Cancer Day, Kauvery Hospital Tirunelveli and Sarah Tucker Womens College jointly organized a massive awareness program today to emphasize the importance of cancer prevention and early detection. The highlight of the event took place at the Sarah Tucker College grounds 650 Youth Red Cross students forming a massive human ribbon to symbolize cancer awareness.

PTI | Tirunelvali | Updated: 12-02-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 17:23 IST
To commemorate World Cancer Day, Kauvery Hospital Tirunelveli and Sarah Tucker Women's College jointly organized a massive awareness program today to emphasize the importance of cancer prevention and early detection. The highlight of the event took place at the Sarah Tucker College grounds 650 Youth Red Cross students forming a massive human ribbon to symbolize cancer awareness. This visual formation served as a powerful symbol of solidarity and a collective pledge to raise awareness about oncology care and healthy lifestyle choices. Participating in the event, Dr.S.FELICIA GLADYS, Principal of Sarah Tucker College for Women, stated that such awareness programmes play a vital role in educating students and are essential for the well-being of society. Dr. Monisha (Consultant General Surgeon): In her keynote address, she stated, ''Awareness is the first and most crucial step toward a cure. Most cancers are treatable if detected early through regular screenings and lifestyle modifications.'' Dr. K. Lakshmanan (Medical Administrator): Welcomed the gathering and spoke about the advanced, high-quality cancer treatments available at Kauvery Hospital, reaffirming their commitment to serving the Tirunelveli community. The program's success was ensured by the seamless coordination of Mr. P. Varaimuthu (Unit Head), Mr. Abdul Riyaz (Marketing Manager) and Youth Red Cross. The event concluded with a strong message of hope, successfully inspiring the student community to become ambassadors for health and cancer awareness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

