Sportspersons of Chandigarh University Win 86 International and National Medals: University Announces Dhyan Chand Sports Scholarship Worth 2 Crores

Indian sportspersons have been performing exceptionally well in International Sports Tournaments and have won many medals for the country. Indian athletes reigned supreme across the globe as the country enjoyed success in the International arena by winning 227 medals in nine sports categories such as Athletics, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Boxing, Badminton, Judo, Table Tennis, Shooting and Para-Shooting. While PV Sindhu won gold at World Championship in Badminton, six time world champion boxer Marry Kom bagged gold medal in President's Cup. On a similar note, the sportspersons from Chandigarh University, Gharuan made the country proud having won 8 International Medals at various International Championships and Tournaments. In addition to the above, the university sportspersons have won 78 medals at various National and Inter-University Sporting events during the last three years.

Acknowledging the achievements of Chandigarh University sportspersons, the Government of Punjab honored the 180 medal winners on the occasion of National Sports Day. Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, Punjab Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi during a state level felicitation ceremony also gave 'Pride of India' award to prominent sports personalities, Olympians and Sports Awardees who have won medals for the country. Those awarded included Hockey Player & Arjun Awardee Charanjeet Singh; Arjun Awardee & Wrestler Tara Singh; Dronacharya Awardee and Boxer Gurbaksh Singh; Athlete & Dronacharya Awardee Sukhdev Singh and Nirpjeet Singh an Arjun Awardee in Volleyball.

Chandigarh University sports achievers included Men's Rugby team who have won gold medal at All India Inter-University Rugby Championship at Odisha, Men & Women's Tug-of-War team who have won Gold and Silver medals respectively at All India Inter-University Championship. The other achievers who were honored included University Roll Ball team, Men & Women American Football Team who have won accolades at various championships. The International medal winners of Chandigarh University who have won accolades for country were also honored during the ceremony which included Savita Kumari who won silver medal at Asian Powerlifting Championship and Ankur Saini who is a silver medalist at Commonwealth Taekwondo Championship.

Chandigarh University also announced Dhyan Chand Sports Achievers Scholarship Scheme under which 200 seats would be reserved for the sports achievers at University in various programs and scholarship worth Rs. 2 crores would be given to the deserving sports-persons which will include 100% academic fee waiver, hostel fee waiver, diet charges and free of cost coaching facility along with travelling allowances.

