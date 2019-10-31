International Development News
Senior bureaucrats appointed coordinating officers of medical

  PTI
  Bhubaneswar
  Updated: 31-10-2019 09:48 IST
  • Created: 31-10-2019 09:48 IST
The Odisha government has appointed 10 senior IAS officers as coordinating officers of 13 medical colleges and hospitals in the state to improve overall performance and infrastructure development, an official said. Development Commissioner SC Mahapatra has been appointed as coordinating officer of Sundergarh Medical College and Hospital and Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research, Burla, the official said on Wednesday.

Agriculture Production Commissioner P K Mohapatra will be the coordinating officer of Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital, Balasore and MKCG medical college and hospital, Berhampur. Senior IAS officer and Additional Chief Secretary R K Sharma will look after the Government Medical Colleges and Hospital, Keonjhar, while Principal Secretary, Forest and Environment department, Mona Sharma will be in charge of Jajpur Medical College and Hospital.

Principal Secretary, Labour and ESI and Women and Child Development department, Anu Garg will be the new coordinating officer of Angul Medical Medical College and Hospital (MCL). Kandhamal Medical College and Hospital and Santha Bhim Bhoi Medical College and Hospital, Bolangir are in charge of Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Principal Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management department Principal Secretary, Finance department A K Meena will be in charge of Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital, Koraput while Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, Baripada to be looked after by Surendra Kumar, Principal Secretary, Water Resources department Government Medical College and Hospital, Bhawanipatna is in charge of Hemant Sharma, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Industries department while works secretary Kishan Kumar is given the responsibility of Shree Jagannath Medical College and Hospital, Puri, the official added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

