Eastern Africa – Ethiopia has largest number of illiterates, Kenya ranks second

Ethiopia unfortunately has the largest number of illiterate people. The data is being revealed in a report at the 23rd regional integration experts meeting took place recently in Asmara, Eritrea.

Among all the east African nations, Ethiopia ranks top in illiteracy. The country has more than 57 percent of illiterate women aged between 15 to 45, the report revealed. The country requires to address the high number of illiteracy at the earliest.

Apart from Ethiopia, Kenya is also suffering from high illiteracy rates, mainly among women. "Ethiopia and Kenya – the two largest economies in the region – are faced with high illiteracy rates among women. It is incumbent upon governments to monitor and address girls' dropout rates in primary and secondary schools. It is important to go beyond the numbers to seeking to understand and address the story behind the numbers," the report stated, as revealed by New Business Ethiopia.

The 14 eastern African nations bloc involves Rwanda, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, Madagascar, and DR Congo.

According to the report, about 8.5 million youth are entering the job market in the 14 eastern Africa nations. Meanwhile, the countries have not been able to give jobs for the youth partly as the countries are not equipping the youth with the proper skills needed in today's job market.

The experts are suggesting the countries to train the graduates for jobs of the next decade that involves more focus on biotechnology, artificial intelligence to name to a few revolutionary subjects.