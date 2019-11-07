International Development News
Development News Edition

Eastern Africa – Ethiopia has largest number of illiterates, Kenya ranks second

Eastern Africa – Ethiopia has largest number of illiterates, Kenya ranks second
The 14 eastern African nations bloc involves Rwanda, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, Madagascar, and DR Congo. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNICEFEthiopia)

Ethiopia unfortunately has the largest number of illiterate people. The data is being revealed in a report at the 23rd regional integration experts meeting took place recently in Asmara, Eritrea.

Among all the east African nations, Ethiopia ranks top in illiteracy. The country has more than 57 percent of illiterate women aged between 15 to 45, the report revealed. The country requires to address the high number of illiteracy at the earliest.

Apart from Ethiopia, Kenya is also suffering from high illiteracy rates, mainly among women. "Ethiopia and Kenya – the two largest economies in the region – are faced with high illiteracy rates among women. It is incumbent upon governments to monitor and address girls' dropout rates in primary and secondary schools. It is important to go beyond the numbers to seeking to understand and address the story behind the numbers," the report stated, as revealed by New Business Ethiopia.

The 14 eastern African nations bloc involves Rwanda, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, Madagascar, and DR Congo.

According to the report, about 8.5 million youth are entering the job market in the 14 eastern Africa nations. Meanwhile, the countries have not been able to give jobs for the youth partly as the countries are not equipping the youth with the proper skills needed in today's job market.

The experts are suggesting the countries to train the graduates for jobs of the next decade that involves more focus on biotechnology, artificial intelligence to name to a few revolutionary subjects.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers – Shogun Orochi revealed as servant to Oden’s uncle Yasuie

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-EU's Vestager says Apple Pay has prompted many concerns

Apple Pay has attracted regulatory scrutiny as a result of several expressions of concern about the U.S. tech giants mobile payment service, Europes antitrust chief said on Thursday. Margrethe Vestagers comments come after an EU questionnai...

U.S. State Dept announces reward up to $10 million for two senior AQAP leaders

The United States on Thursday offered a reward of up to 10 million for information on two senior leaders of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula AQAP, the State Department said.Michael Evanoff, the assistant secretary for diplomatic security, ...

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

Happy Birthday Claudio Bravo Camus By dedicating a beautiful artistic doodle, Google celebrates the 83rd birthday of the famous Chilean hyperrealist painter, who fused the classical technique of Spanish Baroque painters with a touch of Salv...

UPDATE 2-Italian bonds yield more than Greece's for first time since 2008

Italys bond yields rose above those of three-time bailout recipient Greece on Thursday for the first time in more than a decade, amid expectations that political uncertainty will return in Italy and economic reforms had taken hold in Greece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019