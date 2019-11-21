Dr. Sudhir Giri - Chairman of Saraswati Medical College Announce Free Health Check-up, OPD, Medicines and all Healthcare Service in India

\RDelhi NCR, India (NewsVoir)

India has made rapid strides in the health sector since independence. various eye opening data from NFHS clearly indicate that access to healthcare still remains a challenge. Health statistics of rural India continues to be poor, health status and access to health for the poor in urban slum dwellers has surfaced to be equally deplorable and have less than 4% of government primary healthcare facilities.

Dr. Sudhir Giri, Chairman of Saraswati Medical College has initiated a Step Towards Healthcare Sector and taken a Big step towards those who seeks to address problems of mobility, accessibility and availability of primary healthcare with a special focus on children and women, in urban slums and remote rural areas. We Initiate and provide free healthcare services to more than 4lakh. help poor and penniless patients by giving free restorative guide, monetary help for treatment in emergency clinics, rescue vehicle offices, drugs and antibodies, wellbeing registration etc.

Highlights - for Free health Check-ups and medicines · \RCutting-Edge Technology,

· \REquipment and Resources, · \RHigh-Quality Care with No Differentiation in Service,

· \RInstant Access to Patient Medical Records, · \ROrganize free multispecialty health camps

· \ROver 1000+ Bed Service Provide all time for patient · \RDistribution of free medicines

\RDr. Sudhir Giri Organised a specialized team of doctors from Renowned Hospital from all over india, including pediatrician, gynecologist, lung specialists, general physicians and trained nursing staff examined the patients and provide medical consultation and distributed free medicines.

\RFree health check-up camp was supported by our medical College and free kits were distributed to all the attendees who came for the health check-up. The dedicated team supported and managed the on-ground activities of the health camp.

\RSaraswati Medical College has Organise Free healthcare check-up and Provide Free Medication Camp Every Month. During health check-up Doctors Team Conduct General Blood test, Sugar Test, Eye test, Ear Test, Cholesterol and complete Body check-up when Required. Person who attended the health camp will provide test and medication free of cost.

\RFree prescriptions alongside with particular tests to be specific BP, Blood Sugar and Haemoglobin (Hb) observing. These auspicious mediations give early determination and treatment decreasing the occurrence of grimness and mortality. Such wellbeing camps address the quick human services needs of underestimated networks. Saraswati Medical College has been arranging from time to time various camps such as Polio vaccination Camps, medical check-up camps, health melas, talk shows, seminars for heart treatment etc.

\R“Dr. Sudhir Giri Chairman of Saraswati Medical College visited and availed the services of the free medical health check-up. Our central goal is to give better service in healthcare and wellbeing and making mindfulness about wellbeing and cleanliness among the individuals in the remote territories, we will keep on sorting out increasingly such Health awareness camps which will give every individual a better and healthy life."

