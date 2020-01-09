Left Menu
Apex Professional University, Arunachal Pradesh in Collaboration With National Institute of Unani Medicine Bengaluru Hosted One-day Workshop on Medical Astrology

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 10:01 IST
  • Created: 09-01-2020 10:01 IST
Apex Professional University, Arunachal Pradesh in collaboration with National Institute of Unani Medicine, Ministry of AYUSH, Bengaluru hosted a one-day workshop on the topic Medical Astrology 'An Integral Part of Prevention, Diagnosis and Therapeutics of Diseases', which was inaugurated and presided by Dr. S. Sacchidanand, Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru. The workshop commenced at 9:30 am on 8thJanuary 2020 in the auditorium of National Institute of Unani Medicine, Kottigepalaya, Magadi Main Road, Bengaluru.

Dr. Sachidananad highlighted that integrated outlook in treatment strategies should be taken on a higher priority instead of remaining as different compartments of medical disciplines. He also added that RGUHS will function as a bridge between various systems and help to break the walls currently existing.

The Resource person of the scientific session of the workshop Acharya Dhanwant Singh who is an IIM Alumnus, a Corporate Yogi and the Hon'ble Founder and Chancellor of Apex Professional University, Arunachal Pradesh., scientifically explained in depth the parameters of the influence of celestial bodies on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

Dr. Abdul Wadud, Director, National Institute of Unani Medicine, Bengaluru delivered the director's address narrating the relevance of Astrology in Unani treatment system. Prof Dr. Mohammed Zulfikar gave a brief talk on the System of Unani medicine and its close relations to the Science of Astrology. 

The occasion also marked the release of the book 'Essentials of Research Methodology in Unani Medicine', by the Dignitaries on the Dias.

The Workshop was attended by students, and faculty from various health care institutions and medical officers of ministry of AYUSH wherein the session was concluded by the vote of thanks from Dr. P. Ajith Kumar, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Apex Professional University.

About Apex Professional University

Apex Professional University (APU) has been established by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh as a Statutory University under the public private partnership (PPP) scheme in accordance with the provisions contained in section 2(f) of University Grant Commission Act, 1956 and empowered to award degrees in terms of section 22 of UGC Act, 1956. APEX Professional University is also recognized by the Bar Council of India (BCI), National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), Council of Architecture (COA) and Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) for various Degree and Diploma Programs.

Apex Professional University is a member of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), ASSOCHAM and Quality Council of India. Forbes Magazine has recognized Apex Professional University (APU) as a 'Great Indian Institute' and has been acknowledged as 'Best Education Brand' by Economic Times. The University has initiated the process of its accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Apex Professional University has established an Institute of Indian Knowledge (IIK) as a Centre of Excellence to research, standardize and validate ancient Indian Sciences. IIK conducts courses in Indian System of Architecture (Vastu Shastra), Indian Metaphysical System (Shad Darshana) and Indian System of Healing (Siddha, Ayurveda & Yoga) that equips the students to address the issues of the present world in a rationalized manner.

For more details about APU, visit:
http://www.apexuniversity.edu.in
https://www.facebook.com/apexuniversity/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8DEslSNZ4AawA9JgLNTeRw

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063919/Medical_Astrology_1.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1063920/Medical_Astrology_2.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011744/Apex_Professional_University_Logo.jpg

Media Contact:
Mr. V. S. Moray
registrar@apexuniversity.edu.in
+91-8884930000
Registrar
Apex Professional University

