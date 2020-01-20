Left Menu
Speak to me 'hashtag without filter': PM to students during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 12:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 12:33 IST
Reaching out to students in their own language, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed 200 of them during a "Pariksha Pe Charcha" and said his conversations with them will be "hashtag without filter". Assuring students of his complete focus, Modi said they could speak to him openly.

"Speak to me hashtag without filter," he said at the interaction held at the Talkatora Stadium here. Modi said everyone should keep abreast of the latest technology but it should not be allowed to govern lives.

"We should have the strength to keep technology under our control and ensure it does not waste our time. One room in our homes should be technology-free. Whoever enters will not carry any gadgets," he told students while stressing that exams are not everything. The prime minister also urged students to spend their spare time with the elderly.

He also said students should not be afraid of failure and take it as a part of life. "Was told I shouldn't attend Chandrayaan landing as there was no guarantee of success but I needed to be there," the prime minister said.

Good marks in exams are not everything, he told the students in the interaction. "We have to come out of the thinking that exams are everything," the prime minister said. The PM also highlighted the importance of taking on extra-curricular activities and said there is a growing tendency among parents to push their children into activities considered "glamorous".

"Parents should take time out to find out what their children want to do instead of pushing them into activities that are considered glamorous which they can discuss in their conversations with their friends," he said.

