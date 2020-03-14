Coronavirus: IIT-KGP, IIEST-SHibpur suspend academic

The IIT Kharagpur and the IIEST, Shibpur, have suspended academic activities as a precautionary measure in view of the novel coronavirus threat till March 31. IIT-KGP director V K Tewari said students and residents staying in the campus have been advised not to travel outside it, while students living outside the campus have been asked to stay at home.

"All seminars, conferences and workshops have been postponed until further notice," Tewari said in a statement said on Friday. Entry to the campus would be regulated by security personnel.

Students will be able to avail online facilities for classroom courses while laboratory courses would remain suspended until further notice, the director said. At the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur, all classes have been suspended till March 31, Registrar Biman Bandyopadhyay said.

He said students have been asked not to leave the hostel compound and go outside only when required. "Those students who are outside have been advised not to enter the campus now till the situation improves.

The faculty has been asked to take online classes while the director will be informed how the decision is being monitored, Bandyopadhyay said. The Visva-Bharati university had on Friday directed all students, except foreign nationals, to immediately vacate their hostel rooms in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and suspend all classes till March 31.

West Bengal government on Saturday also issued a notification asking all educational institutions to remain shut till March 31 in the wake of coronavirus threat..

