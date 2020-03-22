Class 10 WB board exams: Examiners asked to hold submission

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Sunday asked teachers checking papers of the class 10 state board examinations to put off the scheduled process of submission of marks and answer scripts to head examiners until further orders amid the coronavirus outbreak. Board President Kalyanmoy Ganguly told the teachers that submission of marks and answer scripts of the secondary examination "shall remain suspended".

The board further instructed them to check the answer scripts "in a proper manner, preferably twice, so as to keep them ready" for immediate submission when asked by the board, following improvement in the situation. The examiners were supposed to handover the papers after evaluation to respective head examiners from early next week, which would then be checked and scrutinized by the head examiners and after tabulation of marks submitted to the board.

The examinations were conducted from February 18 to February 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.