Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jamia offers tele-counselling services for students, staff to cope with coronavirus crisis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 22:53 IST
Jamia offers tele-counselling services for students, staff to cope with coronavirus crisis

The Jamia Millia Islamia has started tele-counselling services for students and staff members distressed by the crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the University Counseling and Guidance Centre is extending support in the form of tele-counselling services to Jamia's teaching and non-teaching staff and students, the university said. "To facilitate this, a list of volunteers is provided in public domain to utilise the services," it said.

"We are committed to providing counselling services to facilitate the well-being (of staff and students) and extend emotional support to all who are distressed in this crisis," it added. The university also said members of the Jamia Teachers' Association (JTA) will voluntarily donate their one day's salary to contribute to the efforts to fight coronavirus.

Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar, in a letter dated March 29, had appealed to all Jamia employees to contribute their one day's salary to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. The JTA Executive Committee had urged all teachers to make the contribution from their salary for the month of April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown effect: Emergency wards across country see surge in severe alcohol withdrawal symptom cases

Amid a lockdown in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus, health facilities across the country are seeing a surge in patients with severe alcohol withdrawal symptoms--reveals a report published by the All India Institute of Medic...

Slovakia registers first coronavirus death

Slovakia on Tuesday registered its first death linked to the coronavirus, according to data from the National Health Information Centre.As of midnight on Monday, Slovakia had 363 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection.The central European...

First ventilators from new UK production run due this weekend

The first medical ventilators which Britain has recently ordered from businesses will be ready this weekend and available to the National Health Service next week, as the country seeks to boost capacity in the coronavirus outbreak.Britain h...

Telangana finance minister distributes 12 kg rice, Rs 500 cash to migrant workers

In the first phase of a camp set up by the State government, Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday distributed 12 kg rice and Rs 500 in cash to migrant workers in Siddipet. The minister said that it is the responsibility of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020