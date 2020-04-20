Left Menu
Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer – Love exposed on Instagram

Kristen Stewart, whose name fans continue to link with Robert Pattinson, is reportedly in discussion with her friend Dylan Meyer about their relationship. Image Credit: Instagram / Dylan Meyer

Kristen Stewart turned 30 on April 9 this year. It seems The Twilight actress got the best birthday gift ever. Her partner gifted her something special which will surely surprise her avid fans and followers.

Robert Pattinson's former love, Kristen Stewart sparked dating rumours with Dylan Meyer in mid-August last year after they were photographed smooching on the streets of New York City. "Kristen is spending time with Dylan and very happy about it. She was seeing Stella for a little bit while it worked, but now she has moved on with Dylan," a source told E! that time. The source further added that The Twilight actress was 'focussed' on her bond with Dylan Meyer.

Even the relationship between Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer was seen quite clear from the latter's Twitter post. "There is nothing like falling in love with someone to make you abruptly aware of all the different dumb/embarrassing/unsolicited directions your hair can go," Dylan Meyer tweeted in September last year.

On the other hand, both Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart were spotted showing PDA again during the Toronto International Film Festival, which took place in Toronto between September 5 and 15, 2019. In an interview on November 5 last year with Howard Stern, Kristen Stewart said that she was ready to propose and already told Dylan Meyer that she wanted to marry her.

A day after Kristen turned 30, Dylan posted a cute snap over Instagram that cites their love. She captioned the image:

It's my absolute favorite persons birthday and I'm wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her. It's a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your shit on fire.

However, as of now, we are yet to get the official confirmation on their wedding. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood celebrities.

