Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sancharita Das appeals for contribution to BharatKeVeer fund

Appealing people to contribute to BharatKeVeer fund for the those who laid down their lives for our freedom, media professional Sancharita Das on Sunday shared a gratifying video tribute to the front-line warriors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 19:04 IST
Sancharita Das appeals for contribution to BharatKeVeer fund
A still from the video (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Appealing people to contribute to BharatKeVeer fund for the those who laid down their lives for our freedom, media professional Sancharita Das on Sunday shared a gratifying video tribute to the front-line warriors. Das put out the video on Twitter featuring 'Teri Mitti' song from 'Kesari.' The video starts with an appeal -- 'Freedom is built on the graves of our fallen heroes.'

Along with the heart-touching video, Sancharita appealed to contribute to BharatKeVeer fund to help support the families of the bravehearts who lost their lives. She wrote: "A must watch tribute to the Bravehearts who laid down their lives for our freedom https://youtu.be/zMDiEJRHcXY and an appeal to contribute to http://Bharatkeveer.gov.in. Music from @akshaykumar's #kesari. @BharatKeVeer#cisf #CRPF #pmoindia @narendramodi#hmoindia #bsf_india @samlugani."

The emotional video begins with a glimpse of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra and then showcases the soldiers at the Siachen glaciers, who stand rock solid amid harsh weather conditions. The heart-wrenching video also shows the families, who are seen bidding goodbye to the bravehearts at the wreath-laying ceremony.

The four-minute video is a heart-touching tribute to the relentless warriors, who have dedicated their lives for the good of the country. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

As many as 500,000 could be left jobless in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19: Wickremesinghe

Sri Lankas former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday said that as many as 500,000 people could be left unemployed in the country due to the COVID-19 economic crisis, urging the government to come up with a credible stimulus packa...

Govt will prepare detailed plan for Delhi based on centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow (Monday): CM Kejriwal.

Govt will prepare detailed plan for Delhi based on centres guidelines and announce it tomorrow Monday CM Kejriwal....

Sixty-two more people test COVID-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir, number of cases rises to 1,183: Officials.

Sixty-two more people test COVID-19 positive in Jammu and Kashmir, number of cases rises to 1,183 Officials....

Only Shramik Special, other special trains, parcel and freight services will operate during Lockdown 4.0: Indian Railways.

Only Shramik Special, other special trains, parcel and freight services will operate during Lockdown 4.0 Indian Railways....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020