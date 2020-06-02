Ryan Guzman criticised by '9-1-1' castmates for defending use of racial slurs, actor apologise

Actor Ryan Guzman’s co-stars from the TV show “9-1-1” have called him out for defending the use the racial slurs. In May, old tweets of Guzman's fiancee, Brazilian actor-model Chrysti Ane, were recovered in which she is using the N-word. Ane had apologised for her tweets, but on Sunday, in an Instagram live, Guzman came to her defense saying that trading racial slurs with friends of different ethnicities is normal for him. “I have plenty of friends — Black, white, Asian, Indian, whatever they are, Korean — and we make fun of each other’s races all the time. We call each other slurs all the time. We don’t get butt hurt at all because we know the actual person, we know who each other are. We know that we’re not trying to bring each other down. “So, what are y’all trying to get at? You’re trying to prove that somebody that’s not racist is racist? Nah. You don’t have that power. There is no racist energy coming from this household at all,” the actor, who plays Edmundo "Eddie" Diaz on the emergency services drama, said in the video. Soon after the live, Guzman was criticised by social media users for his remarks, in response to which the actor said he was tired of defending himself and his family on Twitter.

“Let me get back to the real topic and help out anyway I can to the black community,” he added. Guzman’s co-actors from “9-1-1” -- Oliver Stark and Alisha Hinds – condemned him for normalising the use of racial slurs. “I know a lot of you want to hear my thoughts on what a cast member said today on IG live. I can tell you that my opinion is there is absolutely no excuse for the use of the n word. It belongs to the Black community only and I absolutely don’t agree with it being used by…” Stark tweeted. Hinds said Guzman’s comments were “indefensible”. “How I feel daily is a perpetual state of grief. There’s sadly no version of this indefensible discourse that doesn’t exacerbate that grief. There’s legions of learned behaviours that need to be named and neutered so we don’t continue to give life to them. May we know & do better,” she posted.

After getting slammed by his co-actors, Guzman apologised for his Instagram video, but also questioned why people don’t call out rappers like Cardi B and Fat Joe for using the N-word. “People that are coming up to me, keep that same energy for Cardi B, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Fat Joe, all them Latinos have been using for years upon years and getting passes. “I apologise to those that I offended and misrepresented myself by using the wrong term. I stand by my try, fail, learn, grow state of mind. And I will continue to grow, continue to help out the community… Let’s help out our black brothers and sisters going through this horrible difficult time,” the actor said in a video posted on Instagram.