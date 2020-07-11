When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun the 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

The Kingdom: Eternal Monarch aired its final episode on June 12 but fans can't get enough of the Korean drama. Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun's on-screen chemistry has been widely appreciated and they have become one of the most popular duos that millions of fans 'stan' for.

The finale of TKEN was a roller coaster of emotions as Lee Min Ho's character decided to take it upon himself to make things right and ultimately reunited with Kim Go Eun. Although fans weren't ready to say goodbye yet, Episode 16 was still arguably the most loved episode of the show, as evident by the #TheKingEternalMonarchFinale tweets.

(Spoilers)

One of the most iconic scenes of the K-drama.

"I wish to be able to love tirelessly"💗-The King: Eternal Monarch. #TheKingEternalMonarchFinale pic.twitter.com/RLNDDUOUK1 — Jihye (@KhalidahKhalil) June 14, 2020

There's no confirmation when and if The Kingdom: Eternal Monarch will be revived and when will we get to see Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun's on-screen chemistry again. Meanwhile, let's dive into the TKEM nostalgia with this quiz and test how well you remember the wildly popular show.

What does everyone call Lee Gon (played by Lee Min Ho) since no one is allowed to say his name?

My King

His excellency

Your majesty

Who did Lee Gon think when Jeong Tae Eul took his name?

That she should be punished

That it is not a big deal

That it was only meant to be said by her

What did Head Court Lady Noh keep hiding in Lee Gon's room and clothes?

Gold

Spying device

Talismans

What's the name of Lee Gon's horse?

Majesty's horse

Royal horse

Maximus

The third option is the answer to every question