How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Though luck has been in his favor, Lee Min Ho never took his success for granted and forged ahead with a variety of roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 24-07-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 23:26 IST
Image Credit: Instagram / Lee Min Ho

Lee Min Ho, the leading K-drama actor, is also described as the "heartthrob of billions" by his massive fanbase. In his 14-year long career, he has played various roles in many dramas with utter brilliance. In the early days of his career, the Korean actor worked in a few television shows such as Nonstop 5 and Recipe of Love. It was the befitting chaebol character Gu Jun Pyo in 'Boys Over Flowers' that proved as a breakthrough for Lee Min Ho's career in 2009 and since then he has been unstoppable.

In his next project 'Personal Taste' in 2010, he played a more complicated role of a young architect Jeon Jin Ho. Being asked on his choice of this role, he expressed his desire to play heavy and modified roles as he got older and more experienced.

Though luck has been in his favor, he never took the success for granted and forged ahead with a variety of roles in the future. His first action K-drama was 'City Hunter' in which he played a character named Lee Yoon Sung whose goal is to avenge his father's killers. And soon after an action drama, Lee Min Ho succeeded to the catharsis of an emotional rollercoaster in 'The Heirs'.

With more than 65 million followers on various social platforms, Lee Min Ho has earned a massive fan following. His incredibly pleasing persona and a great variety of characters have developed a placable portfolio of roles over these years. Known for his low-key profile the actor is also on his way to be a veteran which has brought him worldwide fandom, becoming one of the most loved celebrities.

Lee Min Ho, by far, has worked in different genres of Korean drama fitting in each shoe aptly and maintaining the versatility of a good actor.

These projects helped him explore artistic perfection, making his position even firm in the industry. Making a choice different from the previous roles Lee, in 2015, did a noir action film Gangnam Blues set in 1970s backdrop of real estate development. A character caught in political powers and criminal organizations, this role was the exact opposite of the roles he had played by so far.

Making his luck in many Korean action dramas and romance fantasy he also tried to charm the audience with a historical drama Faith with Kim Hee-sun in 2012, action-comedy Bounty Hunters in 2016 which successfully topped the box office in China as well.

The King : Eternal Monarch #sbs #netflix

In his latest SBS drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch', Lee Min Ho played a regal emperor opposite Kim Go Eun making a dream team for fans. His comeback with a sci-fi fantasy drama featuring a parallel universe amazed his fans, as it becomes one of the most Netflix shows. Although there aren't many speculations about his new role his fan would like to see him explore new genres.

