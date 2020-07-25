Left Menu
Money Heist Season 5 resumes filming, Alvaro Morte’s confirms Professor’s returning on Instagram

Updated: 25-07-2020 21:44 IST
Many fans are wondering that Professor's life will be in danger in Money Heist Season 5. Image Credit: Facebook / La casa de papel - Money Heist

The Netflix lovers are quite happy as Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) has been confirmed by the show's creator. However, the fifth season is yet to get an official release date.

Money Heist Season 5 has resumed shooting after Alvaro Morte revealed that he is back with a BTS picture. Alvaro Morte plays the role of The Professor named Sergio Marquina in all the seasons.

The shooting for Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) has reportedly been started under new guidelines. It was supposed to start earlier but the global coronavirus pandemic crippled the entire entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill.

Good news is that with the returning of Alvaro Morte, fans are at least ensured that The Professor will be seen alive in Money Heist Season 5. The 45-year-old Spanish actor took to Instagram and shared a BTS picture of himself wearing the signature glasses of his popular character, The Professor.

The picture shared by Alvaro Morte reveals the names of the studio and media house including the show's name, La casa de papel. The digital screen also carries his name, i.e., Alvaro Morte. The using of mask signifies that the actor and the entire team members are abiding by new guidelines set by the government to arrest the spreading of coronavirus.

I'm back. The Professor is back. @netflixes @netflix @vancouvermedia_

Many fans are wondering that Professor's life will be in danger in Money Heist Season 5. This is based on the scene from fourth outing that ended with Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) holding a gun to the Professor's head in a brutal twist. Although Alicia didn't pull the trigger, many aficionados thought that the Professor may not make his way out alive in the fifth season.

On the other hand, the screenwriter Alex Pina shared a picture on Instagram to confirm that he was writing the new season (i.e., Money Heist Season 5). Pina was observed seated at the Vancouver Media office with a pet dog for company. "Maybe someone identifies that shirt I wear with the one that gave Tokyo her name. But it's not like that. Since then every time I see a Tokyo shirt I buy it, but the genuine one, the authentic one that she wore on the day of her christening, is the one in the second image," he said. The confirmation on Money Heist Season 5 came from Alex Pina comes after Netflix Spain shared a clip which included Money Heist's cast revealing that they will be back on the platform soon.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

