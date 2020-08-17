Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wentworth Season 8 episode 4 synopsis revealed, Bea Smith awaits trial, episode 3 recap

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 17-08-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 14:31 IST
Wentworth Season 8 episode 4 synopsis revealed, Bea Smith awaits trial, episode 3 recap
Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 titled ‘Enemy of the state’ showed many things. Image Credit: Facebook / Wentworth

The announcement of Wentworth Season 8 was done long before. It finally had its premiere Tuesday, July 28. The Wentworth enthusiasts are quite happy after getting back the series and three episodes were already aired.

The making of Wentworth Season 8 was affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic like the television series and movie projects. The coronavirus pandemic brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss. Fans are thankful to Wentworth creators and Foxtel for releasing Season 8 during the time when the world is still badly combating against the deadly virus. However, Australia is in a manageable situation as compared to the US, India, Brazil, Russia, South Africa etc.

Wentworth Season 8 consists of just 10 episodes. This ongoing season will serve as the series' penultimate season as it was previously announced that the series would end in 2021. Fans are excited with this notification that Wentworth Season 9 will also take in 2021.

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 titled 'Enemy of the state' showed many things. Following Marie's suicide attempt, begins to suffer from nightmares and suspects that she has had a near-death experience, which Greg believes to be the medication she is taking; however, when Marie has a vision of Danny, she suddenly makes peace with herself over the guilt of his death and the failures in her life while making the decision to retract her statement about Ruby.

Reb becomes frantic when he begins to withdraw from his HRT medication and makes a request to Will, which is granted, only to be overruled by Ann, forcing Lou to take desperate measures in order to keep up a regular supply. Ruby receives a visit from her father who informs her that he is dying of cancer and that he wishes to make contact with Rita before it's too late.

On the other hand, a woman suspected of terrorism, Judy Bryant arrives at Wentworth and immediately clashes with those in charge, and persuades Allie to take a stance against prison conditions, forcing the women to go on hunger strike; When false evidence is presented, Judy realises that Ann has set her up.

Here's the synopsis of Wentworth Season 8 episode 4 titled 'Revenant' – Bea Smith is locked up while awaiting trial for the attempted murder of her husband and must learn how life works in prison. A modern adaptation and sequel of the iconic Prisoner series.

Never miss the airing of Wentworth Season 8 episode 4 on Tuesday, August 18. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Australian TV series.

Also Read: Prison Break Season 6 plot likely to show Michael Scofield getting justice

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jennifer Hudson pays tributes to Aretha Franklin on her 2nd death anniversary

Actor Jennifer Hudson remembered Aretha Franklin on the RB legends second death anniversary. The Oscar winner, who is set to play Franklin in her upcoming biopic Respect, shared a black-and-white picture of the late singer on Instagram on S...

Raj govt defers hike of 10 pc in entry fee at national parks, sanctuaries

Rajasthan government has postponed an annual increase of 10 per cent in entry fee to protected forest areas in view of the coronavirus pandemic, it said Monday. The government said there is a possibility of a fall in the number of visitors ...

Malaysian court jails teenager for killing 23 people in school fire

A Malaysian court on Monday jailed a teenager for killing 23 people in a fire that he started at a religious boarding school in 2017, national news agency Bernama reported, in what was one of the worst such tragedies in two decades. The def...

Britain's hot weather keeps shopper numbers low

Shopper numbers across all British retail destinations rose 0.8 in the week to Aug. 15 versus the week before, with extremely hot weather partly responsible for the muted increase, researcher Springboard said on Monday.In the previous week ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020