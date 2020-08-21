Left Menu
Shilpa Shetty Kundra launches her 'Yoga' filter on Instagram

Actor and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday launched her very own Instagram yoga filter, which directs the user to perform a yoga asana in a fun way every time they use it.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 14:41 IST
Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor and yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Friday launched her very own Instagram yoga filter, which directs the user to perform a yoga asana in a fun way every time they use it. Shilpa who has always been an advocate of staying fit with yoga, took o Instagram to announce the 'SSK Yoga' filter and urged people to try the filter and perform the asanas.

The 45-year-old actor shared a video of herself trying out the filter, which directed her to start with the 'Naukasana.' "It's HERE!!! The new 'SSK Yoga' filter is here and I'm thrilled to share it with all of you. Every chance & every opportunity that we get to invest our time & energies into our well-being, should be grabbed; and when it can be done in a fun way, then it's enjoyed even better," she wrote in the caption.

"So, please head over to my profile @theshilpashetty and try out this filter today! I'm starting with the Naukasana...3 sets for 30 secs (you can do 20 secs each)," she added. The 'Dhadkan' actor went on to ask her fans to share a video of themselves performing the asana on their Instagram stories and posts.

"Let's see which asana you grab today! Share a video performing the asana you get and don't forget to tag @simplesoulfulapp & me on your post/stories. Let's make Yoga a way of life in any way possible. Kyunki, Yoga se hi hoga," she wrote. The filter can be accessed by Instagram users by browsing for it on the platform or by simply visiting the actor's profile and trying it out.

