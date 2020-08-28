Left Menu
Development News Edition

Song Joong-Ki’s Space Sweepers to be delayed again, actor is on a family holiday in Namhae

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 28-08-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 18:09 IST
Song Joong-Ki’s Space Sweepers to be delayed again, actor is on a family holiday in Namhae
Song Joong-Ki recently went on a lavish vacation in Namhae County in the South Gyeongsang province with his family. Image Credit: Facebook / Song Joong-Ki

Song Joong-Ki's name seems synonymous with Song Hye-Kyo despite their legal separation that took place a year back. They together continue to dominate the South Korean entertainment industry despite their legal split. Or you can say, they continue to stay in the limelight after their divorce.

Fans of Song Joong-Ki are ardently waiting for his new imminent movie Space Sweepers (alongside Kim Tae-Ri) that was previously said to be released in autumn this year. Song Hye-Kyo's former husband, Song Joong-Ki's Space Sweepers has recently presented a beautiful opportunity to the public. It has been revealed the distributor Merry Christmas has reached out to the moviegoers with the opportunity to invest in the movie.

According to the sources, they have opened a platform for crowdfunding, which gives an easy opportunity and access to the public to participate in the investment of commercial blockbuster films. The movie Space Sweepers starring Song Joong-Ki, Kim Tae-ri, Jin Seon-kyu and Yoo Hae-jin was slated to hit the big screens on September 23 this year.

Unfortunately, the release of Space Sweepers has been delayed as South Korea is not able to get triumph over coronavirus. On June 12, 2020, it was announced that the release was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic with a plan for the film to premiere during the Chuseok holiday. On Thursday, the film distributor Merry Christmas has released an official statement with an announcement the second delay of Space Sweepers.

On the other hand, The Independent has reported that Song Joong-Ki recently went on a lavish vacation in Namhae County in the South Gyeongsang province with his family. The villa where the Descendants of the Sun actor stayed costs SGD11.5K a night. His brother uploaded a video of the actor playing with his nephew.

Also Read: Bae Suzy looks gorgeous in her recent Instagram pic wearing jeans shirt & trouser

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC stays telecast of Sudarshan TV programme on Muslim 'infiltration' in government services

The Delhi High Court Friday restrained Sudarshan TV from telecasting its programme titled Bindas Bol, whose latest promo claimed that the channel was all set to broadcast a big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government servic...

UK transport minister: "It is now safe to return to work"

Britains government is urging people to return to their offices and workplaces to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.Our central message is pretty straightforward we are sayin...

Brits flock to Portugal's Algarve as quarantine rules lifted, airport struggles

Portugal is sending border control reinforcements to an airport in the sunny Algarve as authorities struggle to cope with a surge in arrivals of British tourists after quarantine rules were lifted last week.The decision to send more officer...

SBI links YONO Krishi with govt portal for delivery of horticultural seeds at farmers' doorsteps

The countrys largest lender SBI on Friday said it has integrated YONO Krishi platform with governments first online horticultural seed portal to facilitate delivery of high quality seeds at farmers doorsteps. YONO Krishi integrates with ICA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020