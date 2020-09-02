Dracula Season 2 will surely be made, Mark Gatiss hinted while talking on resurrection

Are you ready for Dracula Season 2? When is the second season going to be released? The series enthusiasts are passionately waiting to receive some information related to the imminent season since the first season premiered in January.

Dracula Season 2 is yet to receive official confirmation. Many fans are wondering that the second season may take long time or have been dropped without any announcement. Some rumours of its cancellation are floating over the web world. But let us notify you that no such decision has been taken in favour of its cancellation.

The main reason for delay in Dracula Season 2's renewal is the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic situation shattered the entire entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the television, web and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time. Hence, we believe that Dracula Season 2 will take some additional time than previously expected.

During a conversation with Radio Times, the series creator Mark Gatiss opined, "It's very hard to kill a vampire. Do you understand what I mean? What they do is. That would be to give away how it ends, wouldn't it? That means you will need to wait and see."

We are yet to witness the official confirmation on Dracula Season 2's cast. However, the series lovers expect the actors like Claes Bang as Count Dracula, Joanna Scanlan as Mother Superior, Morfydd Clark as Mina Murray, Lujza Richter as Elena, Dolly Wells as Sister Agatha Van Helsing / Dr. Zoe Van Helsinki, John Heffernan as Jonathan Harker, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Adisa, Clive Russell as Valentin, Catherine Schell as Duchess Valeria, Jonathan Aris as Captain Sokolov, Sacha Dhawan as Dr. Sharma, Patrick Walshe McBride as Lord Ruthven in the second season.

We are happy to notify you that Dracula Season 2 will surely take place. The indication was provided by Mark Gatiss who disclosed the possibility of another season during his conversation with Radio Times. He teased saying it is tough to kill a vampire. Then he focussed on resurrection citing, "What they do is resurrect."

