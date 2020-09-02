Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dracula Season 2 will surely be made, Mark Gatiss hinted while talking on resurrection

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 02-09-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 14:11 IST
Dracula Season 2 will surely be made, Mark Gatiss hinted while talking on resurrection
The main reason for delay in Dracula Season 2’s renewal is the Covid-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Facebook / Dracula Netflix

Are you ready for Dracula Season 2? When is the second season going to be released? The series enthusiasts are passionately waiting to receive some information related to the imminent season since the first season premiered in January.

Dracula Season 2 is yet to receive official confirmation. Many fans are wondering that the second season may take long time or have been dropped without any announcement. Some rumours of its cancellation are floating over the web world. But let us notify you that no such decision has been taken in favour of its cancellation.

The main reason for delay in Dracula Season 2's renewal is the Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic situation shattered the entire entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the television, web and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time. Hence, we believe that Dracula Season 2 will take some additional time than previously expected.

During a conversation with Radio Times, the series creator Mark Gatiss opined, "It's very hard to kill a vampire. Do you understand what I mean? What they do is. That would be to give away how it ends, wouldn't it? That means you will need to wait and see."

We are yet to witness the official confirmation on Dracula Season 2's cast. However, the series lovers expect the actors like Claes Bang as Count Dracula, Joanna Scanlan as Mother Superior, Morfydd Clark as Mina Murray, Lujza Richter as Elena, Dolly Wells as Sister Agatha Van Helsing / Dr. Zoe Van Helsinki, John Heffernan as Jonathan Harker, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Adisa, Clive Russell as Valentin, Catherine Schell as Duchess Valeria, Jonathan Aris as Captain Sokolov, Sacha Dhawan as Dr. Sharma, Patrick Walshe McBride as Lord Ruthven in the second season.

We are happy to notify you that Dracula Season 2 will surely take place. The indication was provided by Mark Gatiss who disclosed the possibility of another season during his conversation with Radio Times. He teased saying it is tough to kill a vampire. Then he focussed on resurrection citing, "What they do is resurrect."

Dracula Season 2 doesn't have any renewal and release update. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour debunked, what we know so far

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

BTS label Big Hit Entertainment IPO to raise up to $811 mln

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, said on Wednesday it plans to raise up to 962.6 billion won 811 million in its planned initial public offering IPO.The IPO is one of the most highly...

UN says new polio outbreak in Sudan caused by oral vaccine

The World Health Organisation says a new polio outbreak in Sudan is linked to an ongoing vaccine-sparked epidemic in Chad a week after the UN health agency declared the African continent free of the wild polio virus. In a statement this we...

HC permits Parsis to pray at community temple on Thursday

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed the Parsi community in Mumbai to offer Farvardiyan prayers at the Doongerwadi tower of silence here for a day on Thursday after the Maharashtra government denied permission for the same. The court ...

Gautam Adani says airports to create adjacencies for group businesses

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Wednesday said his ports-to-energy conglomerate acquiring a controlling stake in Mumbai airport will help expand its existing portfolio of six airports and create strategic adjacencies for the groups other busine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020