Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix delays 'Cuties' film launch in Turkey; Lloyd Webber urges UK to set date for theatres to open at full capacity and more

While venues for indoor live performances are not yet open in all of Britain, theatres and concert halls in England have in theory been open to socially-distanced audiences since mid-August. Because of the coronavirus, instead of being watched by a live audience of thousands, the performance is taking place in a studio and broadcast over the internet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 18:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

British entertainment, left in dark, seeks government insurance help

British theatres and live music venues say the show will only go on if the government provides a financial backstop, as the COVID-19 pandemic means they can no longer get commercial insurance. While venues for indoor live performances are not yet open in all of Britain, theatres and concert halls in England have in theory been open to socially-distanced audiences since mid-August.

Lloyd Webber urges UK to set date for theatres to open at full capacity

British theatres urgently need to be given a date when they can reopen at full capacity if they are to survive the coronavirus pandemic, composer and theatre owner Andrew Lloyd Webber told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday. The man behind a string of hit musicals including Cats, The Phantom Of The Opera and Evita said a pilot show that took place at one of his London theatres in July had shown that it was not viable for venues to operate at 30 percent of capacity.

Netflix delays 'Cuties' film launch in Turkey

Netflix has delayed the launch of French film "Cuties" in Turkey after broadcasting watchdog (RTUK) ordered it to be removed saying it might lead to potential child exploitation. "We are considering RTUK's demand - and in the meantime have delayed the launch of Cuties in Turkey," a Netflix spokesperson said on Monday.

Singapore's concert for the dead goes online during pandemic

The studio lights dim, the band begins to strum, and it's showtime for a Singapore getai concert - a popular form of entertainment in southeast Asia that features songs, skits and over-the-top costumes to celebrate the dead. Because of the coronavirus, instead of being watched by a live audience of thousands, the performance is taking place in a studio and broadcast over the internet. The livestream is a lifeline for performers like Febe Huang, who earns her living staging getai with her husband across the region.

Cheek to cheek,'Dancing with the Stars' waltzes back despite pandemic

There will be no studio audience, no group dances, no sky box where the celebrities and their partners congregate. But there will be all the usual tangos and waltzes, and no masks on the dancers when television's "Dancing with the Stars" returns next week with Derek Hough as a new judge.

Disney's 'Mulan' sparks backlash over Xinjiang, Hong Kong

Walt Disney Co's release of "Mulan" , which is set in China and meant to appeal to audiences there, has provoked a backlash on social media over its star's support of Hong Kong police and for being partly filmed in the Xinjiang region. Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong and internet users in Taiwan and Thailand are among those who promoted hashtags "#BoycottMulan" and "#BanMulan" on Twitter, following this month's launch of the film on Disney's streaming platform.

Oscar-winning Czech director Jiri Menzel dies at age 82

Influential Czech director Jiri Menzel, whose 1966 movie "Closely Watched Trains" won the Academy Award for best foreign-language film, has died at age 82, his wife, Olga Menzelova, said on her Facebook page. Menzel was part of the Czech New Wave of filmmakers of the 1960s that included "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Amadeus" director Milos Forman and avant-garde director Vera Chytilova.

Box Office: 'Tenet' Kicks Off With $20 Million in the U.S., Nears $150 Million Globally

After months of delays, Christopher Nolan's sci-fi epic "Tenet" finally arrived in U.S. theaters and generated $20.2 million over Labor Day weekend. Ticket sales, though difficult to dissect given the uncharted waters of the coronavirus era, are roughly in line with expectations for a new release during a pandemic. The espionage thriller is already nearing the $150 million mark globally, thanks to a stronger showing at the international box office. Overseas, "Tenet" earned another $78.3 million this weekend, bringing its worldwide haul to $146.2 million.

