People News Roundup: Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovation; Bollywood actor's death grips India with frenzied TV coverage and more

Prince Harry and Meghan refund UK taxpayers for home renovation

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have refunded British taxpayers 2.4 million pounds ($3.2 million), the cost of renovating their UK home, in line with a commitment they made after announcing in January they would step back from royal duties. The refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, a house within the grounds of Queen Elizabeth's Windsor Castle west of London, had been criticized by some British media as too expensive.

Bollywood actor's death grips India with frenzied TV coverage

The demise of a young movie star has transfixed India like no other news in a year of bad headlines. The abrupt death of Sushant Singh Rajput has spurred a debate about the stigma of mental health, the rarefied insider world of Bollywood, and, more recently, condemnation of the media for the non-stop coverage of the duelling accusations between Rajput's family and his girlfriend.